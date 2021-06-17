1,367 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock valued at $177,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

