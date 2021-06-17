$147.96 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.83 million to $153.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AVAV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,879. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.38. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

In related news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,025 shares of company stock valued at $15,224,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

