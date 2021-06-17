$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.65 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $592.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 in the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1,436.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 99,979 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. 8,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

