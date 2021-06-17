17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of YQ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,445. 17 Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $764.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Equities analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

