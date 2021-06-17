17,454 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $88,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.35. 51,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

