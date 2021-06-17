$185.62 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $185.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $711.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

