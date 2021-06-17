-$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.76). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($5.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.27. 8,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,789. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.42.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

