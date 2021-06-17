$20.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $20.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.58 billion. Humana reported sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $81.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $81.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.28.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $428.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.83. Humana has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

