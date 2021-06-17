21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-227.42 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 2,048,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,363. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

