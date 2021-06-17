2,545 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

