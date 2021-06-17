2,610 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:THD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

