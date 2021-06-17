264,363 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 264,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 389,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 121,680 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 218,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.