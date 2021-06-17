2,713 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $184.70 and a twelve month high of $263.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

