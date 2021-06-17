$28.07 Million in Sales Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report $28.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $27.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $111.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $114.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $102.77 million, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $105.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

