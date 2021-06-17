$286.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce sales of $286.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.74 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

GDS stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,612. GDS has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

