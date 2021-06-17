328,690 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Purchased by BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 2.4% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.91. 257,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,848. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

