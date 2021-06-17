$33.79 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce sales of $33.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

