3,524 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 982.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

