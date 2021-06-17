4,279 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 1,723.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

