$429.20 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce $429.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $431.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAST. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

