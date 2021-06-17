$445.52 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce sales of $445.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $467.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $343.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 430,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90,711 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.