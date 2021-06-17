4NEW (KWATT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,758.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $43,887.37 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00061378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00766428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042641 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.