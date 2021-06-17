5,254 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRLB. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

