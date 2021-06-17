$59.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post sales of $59.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

