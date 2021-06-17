$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $649.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

