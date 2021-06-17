620 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 315,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,264,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

