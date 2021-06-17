$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $68.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $256.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $40.72 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

