$68.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post sales of $68.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $256.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $303.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 29.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $40.72 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.