683,994 Shares in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSAN opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

