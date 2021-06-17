$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

CRDF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. 365,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,825 shares of company stock worth $82,654 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

