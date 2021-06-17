$721.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $721.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.70 million and the lowest is $706.40 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Torray LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.59.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

