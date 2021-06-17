$85.45 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce sales of $85.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

