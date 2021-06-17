$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report $9.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 million to $10.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,706. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $239.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

