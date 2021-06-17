$9.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post $9.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.46 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $23.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. 271,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,607. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

