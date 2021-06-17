9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,781,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $365.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $552,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

