913,625 Shares in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 913,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,374,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 40,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,085. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07.

