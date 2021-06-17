AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

