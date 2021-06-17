Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.