Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 6,163 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Truist raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.