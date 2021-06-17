Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Village Super Market worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $339.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

