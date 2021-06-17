Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.24 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

