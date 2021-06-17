Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 33,297 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,297 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $2,137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

