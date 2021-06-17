Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 49,991 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,991 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after purchasing an additional 760,433 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $8,542,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 376,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 316,605 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $984.51 million, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

