Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.63. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.97, with a volume of 12,913 shares changing hands.

ADN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

