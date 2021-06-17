ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 515,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ACEV opened at $9.99 on Thursday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

