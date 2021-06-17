ACoconut One Day Volume Reaches $138,991.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $138,991.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.