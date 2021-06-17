ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,875 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWO. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,874,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

