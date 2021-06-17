Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 8,914 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, R Mark Adams sold 3,586 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $151,831.24.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

