Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,562,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,159 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

