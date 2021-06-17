Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AERI stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $755.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

