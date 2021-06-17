Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.84.

AFYA stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Afya by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

